Wild weather Saturday night and Sunday morning

Enjoy Saturday with sunshine and slightly milder conditions

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

By 10 a.m. much of the heavier showers should be done.

Timing is everything and the winter storm that will seriously impact the mountains areas from Georgia to New England, will time out perfectly here in Jacksonville. The anticipated downpours will most likely take place overnight Saturday and into sunrise Sunday. It won’t just end there, as gusty winds to nearly 40 mph will follow the rains, along with chilly temperatures.

Gusts to 35-40mph possible Sunday afternoon
Mainly overnight downpours and gusty winds on Sunday
Heavy mountain snows
After this weekend, there will be a bounce back

