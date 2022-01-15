Wild weather Saturday night and Sunday morning

By 10 a.m. much of the heavier showers should be done.

Timing is everything and the winter storm that will seriously impact the mountains areas from Georgia to New England, will time out perfectly here in Jacksonville. The anticipated downpours will most likely take place overnight Saturday and into sunrise Sunday. It won’t just end there, as gusty winds to nearly 40 mph will follow the rains, along with chilly temperatures.

Gusts to 35-40mph possible Sunday afternoon

Mainly overnight downpours and gusty winds on Sunday

Heavy mountain snows