Timing is everything and the winter storm that will seriously impact the mountains areas from Georgia to New England, will time out perfectly here in Jacksonville. The anticipated downpours will most likely take place overnight Saturday and into sunrise Sunday. It won’t just end there, as gusty winds to nearly 40 mph will follow the rains, along with chilly temperatures.
Wild weather Saturday night and Sunday morning
Enjoy Saturday with sunshine and slightly milder conditions
