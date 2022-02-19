51º
Sunshine and seasonal temperatures take over the weekend

Temperatures Saturday climb into the 60s and 70s

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Saturday Temperature Trend (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to brisk temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a few clouds.

Our skies will clear throughout the morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 60s. A few southern inland areas may even pop that 70 degree mark.

Overnight tonight we’ll dip into the mid 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be another seasonal and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

With high pressure in control we’ll continue our warming trend into the workweek with highs steadily climbing into the 80s by Tuesday and mid 80s by Thursday. By the end of the week our temperatures will be near record breaking for this time of year.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

