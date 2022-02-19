Sunshine and seasonal temperatures take over the weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to brisk temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a few clouds.

Our skies will clear throughout the morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 60s. A few southern inland areas may even pop that 70 degree mark.

Overnight tonight we’ll dip into the mid 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be another seasonal and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

With high pressure in control we’ll continue our warming trend into the workweek with highs steadily climbing into the 80s by Tuesday and mid 80s by Thursday. By the end of the week our temperatures will be near record breaking for this time of year.