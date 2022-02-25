From near record highs and AC to open window weather this weekend

Near record to record breaking highs today before we open those windows this weekend. Spring-like temperatures will continue today with some records tied, others broken. A dry front passes by tonight bringing cooler weekend weather.

Friday: Near records highs under partly cloudy skies. Record for today 86/2018. Patchy to areas of dense fog expected inland. Afternoon highs will hover near record values in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the sandy shores. Cooler overnight as a cold front moves in.

Saturday: Cool and breezy. Moring lows in the 50s to low 60s. Open window weather returns with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Windows will come down late Sunday as cloudy skies bring overnight showers. Showers continue early Monday with less than seasonal temperatures. Cooler weather expected through next week.

Ad

7am 60

8am 62

9am 67

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 81

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 73

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 6:23 pm