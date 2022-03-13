Record freezing start begins the bounce back

In the 30s (wind chills around 32°) at The Players as play resumed at 8:15 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Record cold with a low of 30°. Wind chills mainly in the 20s, even at area beaches. As the sun came up at 7:38 a.m. it was the coldest in Jacksonville’s history (for March 13th) the old record was in 1998.

Yet, super sunny skies will help, winds relaxing will also help.

Heading to The Players, either today or Monday, don’t forget the sunscreen. There will be abundant sunshine both days.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon winds will “only” be 20-25 mph.

Coastal clouds may develop over southern St. Johns and Flagler counties.

No rain is expected until Tuesday.

Temperatures at 7 a.m.

