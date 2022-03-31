7:00 AM UPDATE: A tornado watch is in effect for Ware county in SE GA through 2 p.m.

Out like a lion...strong to severe storms possible this afternoon.

Weather Authority Alert Day from Noon through 6 pm. A fast-moving front will move across the area today with strong to severe storms possible.

Today: Warm and cloudy start to the day. Weather Alert Day starts at noon for strong to severe storms. Rain with storms, some severe, 80-100 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Showers linger late.

Friday: Showers possible after midnight, 20 percent. Cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy with morning lows in the 50s to 60. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, upper 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Partly cloudy overnight.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry under partly cloudy skies Friday. Cloudy skies with showers Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. Clearing skies with seasonal temperatures Sunday through Monday.

Ad

7am 68

8am 70

9am 71

10am 75

11am 79

12pm 82

3 pm 85

5pm 79

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm