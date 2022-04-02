Saturday weather update: Here come the rains (again)

Putnam, Flagler counties until 7pm. Although the most severe storms will take place before 2 pm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Alachua and Gilchrist counties until 12:30 p.m. The storm system has the potential for hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Putnam and Flagler counties, it is possible that a few thunderstorms in Southern Clay and St. Johns counties will develop as well. For Jacksonville, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia rains with rumbles of thunder will be moving across, starting just after the lunch hour (1-2 pm).

What to expect:

Rains rolling into Duval, Clay, St. Johns, and Nassau counties just after noon.

Mainly light to moderate, they will be more than enough to disrupt outdoor activities .

Duration will be from 1-7 pm (maybe later into the evening).

Amounts will be under an inch; the heaviest will be in our Southern counties: Putnam, Flagler, and Southern St. Johns. Here, they can expect 1-3″.

Severe threat is mainly for our Southern counties: Putnam and Flagler, where a severe thunderstorm warning may be issued for gusty winds, heavy rains, and possible hail to 1″ in size.

We will be updating this as the weather system moves across the area. Check back for later updates.

Here are some outdoor activities that might be impacted...

7 Creeks Fest: Park partners and nonprofits present the inaugural 7 Creeks Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Betz-Tiger Point Preserve. The community is invited to celebrate and explore the 7 Creeks Recreation Area. Timucuan Parks Foundation, North Florida Land Trust, the City of Jacksonville, Florida State Parks, the National Park Service, and Visit Jacksonville have organized the free family-friendly event with activities planned throughout the day. More info

River City Smoke Show: The lineup of restaurants and BBQ experts at Metro Park will serve and interact with fans -- starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants include Sugarfire Smokehouse, The Bearded Pig, the Jacksonville Firefighters Union and Southern Soul Barbeque from nearby St. Simons Island. More info

Clay County Fair: It’s the opening weekend of the Clay County Agricultural Fair, and the concert lineup includes Lorrie Morgan, Deana Carter, and Colton Chapman at 7 p.m. Saturday and Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd at 7 p.m. Sunday. More info

For more weekend activity ideas (maybe indoor ones), take a look at our Community Calendar.

Heaviest, with some severe possibilities, will be in Alachua, Putnam and Flagler counties