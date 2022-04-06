69º

Scattered showers, storms today, sunny and windy conditions to follow

Cool and breezy this weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

A wet Wednesday with scattered showers, storms.  Some could be potentially strong to isolated severe.  A brief break after 8pm tonight then another squall develops as the front slides across our area around 2 am through 6 am Thursday.  Sunny and windy conditions Friday, this weekend.

Wednesday:  Rain chances continue, some locally heavy through this evening, 40-60 percent.  Morning lows in the 60 to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches and I-75.  Wind:  SW 15-20 mph with stronger gusts.  Rain, thunderstorm chances continue overnight.

Thursday:  Showers with storms overnight with slow clearing through the afternoon, 50-70 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, upper 70s to low 80s for NE FL.  Wind:  West 15-20 mph.  Clear and cooler overnight.

Looking ahead:  Windy and sunny Friday with breezy conditions under sunny skies to start the weekend.

7am 62

8am 64

9am 71

10am 74

11am 78

12pm 81

3 pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 79

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise:  7:10 am

Sunset:  7:49 pm

