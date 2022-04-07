Overnight rain leads to flooding for some, more to come

Waking up to the rumble of thunder and the sound of rain. After a stormy start some flooding will be possible across southern Charlton, northern Duval, Nassau and southern Camden counties through sunrise. Scattered showers with storms will be possible this afternoon before decreasing late this afternoon, evening.

Thursday: Showers with storms, slow clearing through the afternoon, 50-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, upper 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind: West 15-20 mph. Clear and cooler overnight.

Friday: Sunny, cool and windy. Moring lows in the upper 40s to 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind WSW 15-20 with stronger gusts. A chilly breeze continues overnight.

Looking ahead: Windy and sunny Saturday. Less wind with lots of sun Sunday. Below normal temperatures Friday through Monday.

7am 73

8am 74

9am 75

10am 76

11am 79

12pm 81

3 pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 72

10pm 68

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:49 pm