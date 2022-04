JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unlikely to be a tornado based upon Exact Track 4D algorithms which are seeing strong rotation (shear up to 80 mph) but over a wide area, not tight and core-like as we would likely see with a tornado.

Still, severe winds and rain with some small hail is cutting across Camden County through 3:45 a.m. EDT

IF you hear loud roaring sounds along with intense winds immediately get to an interior room and wait for the storm to pass.

Will expire as winds will sweep across Camden County, GA