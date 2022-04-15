Spotty showers return for our holiday weekend

Happy Fri-yay! It’s been a great day with sunshine and dry conditions and highs in the 80s.

Looking ahead, It’s a great weekend to download that Weather Authority App! With our off and on showers you’ll want that extra heads up if you have an egg hunt planned for the kids.

Saturday we’ll see some early morning patchy fog before mostly sunny skies take over with highs in the upper 80s.... close to 90 in some spots! A chance for isolated showers will pop up Saturday later afternoon/evening.

Clouds will roll in overnight into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

Easter Sunday will be a warm day with a few clouds and our chance for showers and thunderstorms increasing after lunch. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Our chance for showers and storms will roll into Monday with a 70% rain chance and highs in the low 80s.

Sunshine will slowly return Tuesday with a bit of a breeze and seasonal temperatures in the seasonal upper 70s.