Hot, humid and hazy, more to come...

Hot and getting hotter. The summer sizzle builds with well above normal afternoon highs. Partly cloudy and mainly dry across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida with limited showers, storms across our southern counties. Patchy fog forming overnight, warmer than average temperatures continue.

Today: A hot Hump of the workweek. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 94-97 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will give way to a mostly clear evening. Wind E/SE 5-15 mph. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Thursday: Hottest day of the week with near record highs. Patchy to areas of dense morning fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Mostly clear evening with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Widespread showers, storms develop late Friday and continue Saturday, Sunday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Pollen: 4.9: Moderate: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 68

8am 71

9am 76

10 am 81

12pm 88

3 pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 80

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm