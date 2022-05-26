🔒 Insiders only: Get your hurricane questions answered

Hurricane season is upon us and now is the time to prepare.

We’ve all been through the drill -- wait until a storm gets close, hit the store to stock up on supplies and waste more gas waiting in line to fill up your tank. The Weather Authority knows it’s been a few years since we’ve taken a direct impact from a big storm. Can you believe it’s nearly been six years since Irma left thousands in the dark and hit parts of Riverside and downtown with record flooding?

It’s our job to get you ready for the worst and even the smallest of storms and that starts with knowledge. That’s why John, Richard, Mark and Danielle want to answer your questions.

Just leave a line or two in the form below and the team will answer them on Wednesday, June 1 - the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.