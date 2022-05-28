NHC tracking the movement of Tropical Storm Agatha in Pacific

We’re less than a week out from the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the National Hurricane Center is watching the southern part of the Bay of Campeche.

Right now the first named storm of the season for the Pacific hurricane season has been named, Tropical Storm Agatha. In the coming days Agatha will likely cross over Mexico into the Bay of Campeche where development is possible. At that point it would become an Atlantic storm. If it did continue to develop it would be named Alex, our first named storm of the season.

Agatha is currently a tropical storm located roughly 170 miles southwest of Puerto Angel Mexico with max winds of 60 mph.

Latest NHC Update:

Southwest Gulf of Mexico: A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southern part of the Bay of Campeche by the middle of next week. Afterward, some gradual development is possible while the system drifts generally eastward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.