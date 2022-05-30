81º

Watching remnants of Agatha

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

NHC 8:00 am update

From the National Hurricane Center: A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains will be possible across southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize through the week. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

The Morning Show forecaster

