Updating your hurricane supply kit? Check those dates

The increasing chance for tropical development is a great reminder to not only check your hurricane kit, but also your food supply kit.

To recap, the hurricane kits should have items to keep you safe as well as informed. Some items may be copies of insurance documents, home and health. Medications, first aid kit and a power supply for mobile devices and a NOAA weather radio.

The next kit will help keep you hydrated and fed if supplies are tough to get after a storm. Water will always be a commodity following a storm. The simple rule is one gallon of water per day per person and don’t forget your pets. Power flickers at home in a summer shower, so we always make sure we are stocked. Two years, two storms and 11 days without power taught us to be ready.

Filled tubs, sinks or unused coolers are great for holding water for cleaning and sanitary needs. Sealed jug or bottled water should be used for cooking and drinking.

Food born illness would be more than inconvenient in a post tropical, impact which is why the last part is important. As I prepared my pantry kit for this season, I noticed some items from previous builds. The kit is in a climate controlled area, so everything looked good. No bumps or bulging cans. No rust or contamination that would indicate that some of the canned proteins were well outside the expiration date. When I checked the dates on the back of the cans, I was shocked. One large can of tuna was from 2017!

Check the dates on your hurricane supplies every year! (WJXT)

Others were more recent, but still more than two years old.

Something you may see on news products is BIUB followed by a date and year. This means “Best If Used By” with the date. Basically, the stuff in the jar, bag or can will still be near peak when packed through the date.

Be prepared, check those dates and stay informed to help keep you safe before, during and after the storm.

