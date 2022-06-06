Florida summer heat: Here’s how our temperatures have changed over the years

National Map of Warming Temperatures During the Summer Since 1970.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is known for its hot summer days and sandy shores, but for many new residents, this may be their first summer in the Sunshine State.

So here’s a little tip, grab the sunscreen, sunglasses, and water to stay hydrated!

The first day of meteorological summer started June 1st and it’s safe to say the Florida summer heat is coming back in full force.

On average, the temperature for the month of June in Jacksonville sits at 89.9 degrees, and just last week we saw 2 days above average in the 90s.

Researchers at Climate Central look at 52 years of data going back to 1970 and saw that Jacksonville has seen an increase of 12 days above normal over the entire summer. With our average summer temperature increasing by about 1 degree.

Increasing by just 1 degree may seem like nothing but any temperature increase can lead to a multitude of things. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, which can contribute to more costly flooding. Studies project a 10-15% average increase in rainfall rates of tropical cyclones in a 2°C warming scenario.

Exposure to extreme heat makes it difficult for our bodies to cool off, resulting in heat-related illnesses including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and potentially fatal medical emergencies like heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion Safety (News4JAX)

With many days in the 90s ahead this summer it’s important we talk about heat safety.

You’ll want to drink plenty of water, find shade when outside, wear lightweight and light color clothing and reduce strenuous activities outdoors during the peak afternoon.

Florida isn’t the only state seeing this increase in temperatures.

In fact, the most significant changes have been across the southwestern United States with Reno Nevada increasing its average summer temperature by 10.9°f.