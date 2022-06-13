Hot with scattered showers, storms

Summer starts next week. The heat is already here. Partly cloudy and hot today with Feels Like temperatures reaching the 100s. Showers with storms develop near and along the Gulf Coast around noon. The weak southeasterly flow will allow afternoon showers, storms to form near and along I-95 to the beaches.

Today: Hot and humid with scattered showers, isolated storms. Feels Like temperatures will reach the low 100s while the thermometer shows low to mid 90s. Scattered showers with storms, 20-40 percent. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: The heat is on! Scattered showers, storms will develop through the afternoon with another surge coming through late Tuesday, early Wednesday, with better chances near I-75 and across southeast Georgia. 20-50 percent for northeast Florida, 50 - 60 percent for southeast Georgia. Morning lows in the 70s widespread. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels Like temperatures 103-107 degrees. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Summer showers with storms continue Wednesday - Friday. Possible Heat Advisories this week as temperatures continue above normal.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

12pm 90

3 pm 93

5pm 91

8pm 86

10pm 84

11pm 83

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm