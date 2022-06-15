If you work outside, take shade and water breaks, you’ve earned it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area through 7 p.m. Feels Like temperatures will range from 106 to 110 degrees across northeast Florida, 108 to 112 for southeast Georgia today. A lucky few will see showers, isolated storms developing after 2 p.m. with some lingering through sunset. Slow moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty wind.

Today: The heat is on! Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Scattered showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m. Slow moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty wind. Rain chances across SE GA, 20-30 percent, 20-40 percent for NE FL. Morning lows in the 70s widespread. Afternoon highs in the low to upper 90s. Wind W/E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Not as hot, mainly dry under partly cloudy skies. Cooler along our coastal areas due to the onshore flow. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s with some inland areas reaching the mid to upper 90s. Wind NE 5 -15 mph.

Looking ahead: Onshore wind returns Thursday, Friday with cooler, drier conditions along our coastal counties. Hot start to the weekend with scattered showers, storms.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

12pm 90

3 pm 96

5pm 94

8pm 87

10pm 85

11pm 84

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm