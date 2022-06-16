The Atlantic sea breeze brings relief for some, others still sizzle

The Atlantic sea breeze returns today. The onshore wind, cooled by the Atlantic, will bring some relief to our coastal zones while inland areas sizzle. A Heat Advisory for areas near and along Highway 301 to I-75 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Today: Hot and dry. Heat Advisory 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. for inland areas. Mainly dry with a slight chance of showers, storms west of the St. Johns River to I-75, 20 percent. Morning lows in the 70s widespread. Afternoon highs in the low to upper 90s. Wind NE/E 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mainly dry under partly cloudy skies through the day with a slight chance of showers after 8 p.m. Showers with storms will develop along a cold front across southeast Georgia then push across northeast Florida before sunrise Saturday. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s with some inland areas reaching the mid to upper 90s. Wind ESE 10 - 15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot start to the weekend with near seasonal temperatures Sunday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 76

8am 79

9am 84

10 am 86

12pm 89

3 pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm