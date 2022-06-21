Partly cloudy and seasonal today, much hotter days to come

Seasonal highs under partly cloudy skies. The onshore flow will bring a moderate risk of Rip Currents to our beaches, also keeping them a little cooler. Temperatures will soar Wednesday through Friday with record highs possible Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind ENE 10 - 15 mph with occasional gusts. Clear and calm overnight.

Wednesday: Dry and hot. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Highs in the low to upper 90s inland with some areas flirting with the triple digits, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight.

Looking ahead: Possible record highs Thursday. The heat continues Friday with scattered showers, storms.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 64

8am 69

9am 79

10 am 83

12pm 88

3 pm 91

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm