Heat Advisory with scattered showers, storms inland

No records today, but there will be an abbreviated Heat Advisory through 4 pm. Feels Like temperatures 105 to 110 degrees. Scattered showers with storms, mainly west of the River late this afternoon through this evening.

Friday: Heat Advisory 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Wake up temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Scattered showers with storms, some locally heavy, will develop after 12 p.m., 40-80 percent.

Saturday: A muggy and warm start to the day with morning lows in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs return to near seasonal levels, upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will form along the colliding sea breezes, 40-70 percent, most coverage will be west of the River, highway 301 to I-75.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures Sunday with less shower, storm coverage. Work week starts with partly cloudy skies and near seasonal temperatures.

Ad

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 75

8am 80

10am 87

11am 88

12pm 90

3 pm 94

5pm 93

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm