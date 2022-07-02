Dry morning leads to afternoon showers/storms

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a dry but humid start with mild temperatures in the mid 70s.

Throughout the day scattered afternoon storms increase after 1-3 pm with a 70% chance of storms. A few showers/storms will push toward the beaches by the evening. These storms can be slow moving dropping heavy rainfall resulting in localized flooding. Please do not drive through flooded roadways.

We’ll dry out overnight with seasonal lows in the 70s.

Sunday rain develops in the late afternoon and evening 60% with the sea breeze tending to keep the storms west of the beaches and focusing around northeast Florida.

The wet pattern breaks down by the Fourth of July. Only widely scattered inland storms are possible with a SE breeze at 10 mph. Temps reach near 90 with most storms fading early in the evening for a humid but dry fireworks show.