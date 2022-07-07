Heat Advisory for some, we will all feel the heat

Heat Advisory headlines are back! Heat and humidity will combine for Feels Like temperatures around 105-110 degrees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Sea breeze showers and storms expected this afternoon, mainly after noon with the best chances west of I-95.
Today: Heat Advisory 11a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunny skies early then becoming partly cloudy as the sea breeze pushes inland. Showers and storms will form near and along I-95 then move inland through this evening. Rain chances for I-95 to the beaches, 20-30 percent, 30-40 percent inland. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Mild overnight with patchy fog. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.
Friday: Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms. A warm, humid morning with patchy fog, lows in the 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers from Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches. Rain chances, 40-50 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 30-40 percent inland. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: An offshore flow returns Friday, bringing showers and storms back to I-95 and the beaches through the weekend.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate.
7am 75
8am 80
10am 86
11am 89
12pm 90
3 pm 96
5pm 94
8pm 87
10pm 85
11pm 84
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 8:32 pm