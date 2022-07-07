79º

Heat Advisory for some, we will all feel the heat

Weekend plans? Rain returns...

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Heat Advisory headlines are back!  Heat and humidity will combine for Feels Like temperatures around 105-110 degrees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.  Sea breeze showers and storms expected this afternoon, mainly after noon with the best chances west of I-95.

Today:  Heat Advisory 11a.m. - 5 p.m.  Sunny skies early then becoming partly cloudy as the sea breeze pushes inland.  Showers and storms will form near and along I-95 then move inland through this evening.  Rain chances for I-95 to the beaches, 20-30 percent, 30-40 percent inland.  Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches.  Mild overnight with patchy fog.  Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Friday:  Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms.  A warm, humid morning with patchy fog, lows in the 70s.  Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers from Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches.  Rain chances, 40-50 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 30-40 percent inland.  Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores.  Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog.  Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  An offshore flow returns Friday, bringing showers and storms back to I-95 and the beaches through the weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 75

8am 80

10am 86

11am 89

12pm 90

3 pm 96

5pm 94

8pm 87

10pm 85

11pm 84

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset:  8:32 pm

