Heat Advisory for some, we will all feel the heat

Heat Advisory headlines are back! Heat and humidity will combine for Feels Like temperatures around 105-110 degrees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Sea breeze showers and storms expected this afternoon, mainly after noon with the best chances west of I-95.

Today: Heat Advisory 11a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunny skies early then becoming partly cloudy as the sea breeze pushes inland. Showers and storms will form near and along I-95 then move inland through this evening. Rain chances for I-95 to the beaches, 20-30 percent, 30-40 percent inland. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Mild overnight with patchy fog. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms. A warm, humid morning with patchy fog, lows in the 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers from Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches. Rain chances, 40-50 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 30-40 percent inland. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: An offshore flow returns Friday, bringing showers and storms back to I-95 and the beaches through the weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 75

8am 80

10am 86

11am 89

12pm 90

3 pm 96

5pm 94

8pm 87

10pm 85

11pm 84

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm