Today’s weather is like TV during the summer, repeats and reruns

It’s not a rut it’s a pattern. Showers and storms will develop near the Gulf Coast then spread across the area through the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Rain will fade around sunset tonight followed by patchy fog late. Feels Like temperatures 100-106 degrees.

Today: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, will get an early start near I-75 and the Gulf Coast. Showers, storms will spread across NE FL and SE GA through the afternoon then fading around sunset. Rain chances, 40-60 percent. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90 inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms, 30-40 percent. A mild, muggy morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Feels Like 100-107. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid with scattered showers, storms.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Low for SE GA

7am 72

8am 77

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 92

5pm 89

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:38 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm