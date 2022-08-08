Summer’s best meteor shower shares the spotlight with last supermoon of the year

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on August 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada.

It’s that time of year when the Perseid meteor shower fills our skies delivering 50 to 100 “shooting stars” per hour at its height.

There is a downside though... This year the meteor shower coincides with the last super moon of the year.

The meteor shower will peak Thursday, Aug. 11, into the early hours of Friday, Aug. 12, according to the American Meteor Society.

The third and final supermoon of 2022 will rise as the sun sets on Aug. 11.

Normally stargazers would see 50 to 100 meteors per hour, but this year during the normal peak, that will be reduced to 10 to 20 per hour due to the bright moon.

We will likely only see the very brightest Perseids as they streak through our atmosphere and burn up far overhead.

The best visibility for the meteors will be looking for dark spots in the sky away from the direction of the moon. A good rule of thumb is, if you can see stars, you’ll likely be able to see some meteors.