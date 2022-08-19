Locally heavy rain could lead to flooding again today

Here comes the rain- locally heavy rounds of slow moving storms could lead to local flooding this afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop around 2 p.m. These will continue to push across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia with strong to isolated severe storms, hail, local flooding, lots of lightning and gusty wind. Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around 2 p.m., 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind SW/SE: 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Late day storms with less coverage than previous days. Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will continue Sunday and the start of the week

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:04 pm