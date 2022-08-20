Summer sunshine and showers this weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re Heading into a typical summer weekend here in Florida with a mix of sun and clouds, daytime highs in the upper 80s low 90s and a chance for afternoon showers.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. Feel-like temperatures will creep into the triple digits for most. Showers will develop along the sea breeze after lunch along the coast then push inland. A few storms may produce heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Jaguars Game: A chance for storms (40%) early on that may impact those tailgating but we’ll likely dry out just in time for kick-off. Temperatures will start off in the low 90s and then mid to low 80s by halftime.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, lows in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds,, highs in the low 900s inland upper 80s along the coast. Another chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Ad

Looking Ahead: An unsettled weather pattern sticks with us heading into the work week with daily rain chances and highs in the upper 80s low 90s.