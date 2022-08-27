Sunshine and storms follow us into the weekend

Happy Saturday! Our dry start once again made way to numerous showers this evening.

Overnight: Storms will fade after sunset and we’ll dry out overnight with morning lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with partly cloudy skies and storms picking up after lunch. Daytime highs will settle into the mid to upper 80s. Look for storms to first start closer to the coast and I-95, then build out past the river and toward inland areas this afternoon. Rain will taper off closer to the coastal areas late this afternoon into the evening. Many storms during the evening will target inland areas pushing out toward highway 301 and westward.

Looking ahead: The rainy pattern continues into the workweek with afternoon and evening storms and highs in the upper 80s.