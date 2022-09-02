Showers fading away this evening

After some storms in inland areas, light steady rain pushed into Metro Jacksonville. This activity will fizzle out during the evening with temperatures in the 70s.

We will see a quiet overnight across the area, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Labor Day weekend is still on track to be slightly drier, but P.M. storms will still develop. We’ll see highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Labor Day itself will also feature just some widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances may tick up as we head into next week.

Have a great and safe Labor Day weekend!