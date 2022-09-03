Sunshine and showers for Labor Day weekend

Happy Saturday! A mix of sunshine and showers remain in our forecast through our Labor Day weekend with daytime highs in the upper 80s low 90s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s, and a chance for storms to pick up along the sea breeze after lunch. The storms that do develop will push inland and fade after sunset.

Artemis 1 Launch: 60% launch chance - yay! The launch window opens up at 2:17 p.m.

Overnight: Drying out with areas of fog, lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s and another round of afternoon rain chances along the sea breeze.

Labor Day itself will also feature just some widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.