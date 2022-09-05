83º

Your Labor Day should be a Lazy day

Drier start to the week

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Mid morning update:  I hope you have found a spot in the shade, near the grill and something cold to drink.  It is quiet across the forecast circle now under partly cloudy skies.  A few showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m., some locally heavy.

Near seasonal afternoon highs with scattered showers, storms forming after 2 p.m.  Partly cloudy skies will darken through the day with scattered showers and storms forming along the sea breeze, generally around Highway 301 then drifting toward I-95 as the east coast winds subsides.

Today:  Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around 2p.m., 30-50 percent.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches.  Wind S/SE: 5-10 mph.

Tuesday:  Sunny skies with a few showers, storms, 20-30 percent.  Patchy fog then becoming mostly sunny with showers, storms possible inland after 2 p.m. Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores.  Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead:  A drier start to the week will lead to widespread showers, storms late this week.

12pm 86

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset:  7:44 pm

