Your Labor Day should be a Lazy day

Mid morning update: I hope you have found a spot in the shade, near the grill and something cold to drink. It is quiet across the forecast circle now under partly cloudy skies. A few showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m., some locally heavy.

Near seasonal afternoon highs with scattered showers, storms forming after 2 p.m. Partly cloudy skies will darken through the day with scattered showers and storms forming along the sea breeze, generally around Highway 301 then drifting toward I-95 as the east coast winds subsides.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around 2p.m., 30-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind S/SE: 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with a few showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Patchy fog then becoming mostly sunny with showers, storms possible inland after 2 p.m. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: A drier start to the week will lead to widespread showers, storms late this week.

12pm 86

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm