Wet weather pattern starts today, Flood Watch in effect

Wet weather pattern starts today. A Flood Watch is in effect for NE FL and SE GA through early Sunday morning. Rounds of rain will start later today as a cold front stalls over the area. The front will weaken, although remaining as a focus for locally heavy rainfall.

Today: Widespread scattered showers, storms. Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog will start the day. Scattered showers and storms, 70-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, 70-90 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early then becoming widespread with thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. A Flood Watch continues across portions of our area. Morning lows in the 70s with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 10 - 15 mph, gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking ahead: The wet pattern starts today and continues through Sunday. Widespread rounds of rain, some locally heavy will result in flooding.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 86

3pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm