Rounds of rain and storms could lead to flooding today, this weekend

The Flood Watch for NE FL has expired. The Flood watch for coastal SE GA continues. Short term Watches and Warnings may be issued today or this weekend due to heavy rainfall.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, 70-90 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early then becoming widespread with thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. A Flood Watch continues across coastal SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind S/SE 10 - 15 mph.

Saturday: Hot under cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers, storms early then becoming likely through the afternoon, evening, 70-80 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index 99-105 degrees. Cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms overnight.

Looking ahead: The wet pattern continues through Monday. Widespread rounds of rain, some locally heavy will result in flooding.

7am 73

8am 74

10am 78

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 80

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm