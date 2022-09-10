Deep tropical moisture stays with us through the weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re starting off our day mostly dry but showers will quickly return.

The timing of storms will be similar to yesterday with rain tracking from the Gulf coast in the morning and shifting eastward through the afternoon. Storms by the late afternoon head offshore into the Atlantic. Some heavy rain is possible but coverage should not last long resulting in a drier evening.

Those heading to the beach this weekend will want to pay close attention to the water with a high rip current risk and rough surf. Swim near a lifeguard and watch for the flags posted on the beaches.

We’ll dry out overnight with lows dipping into the mild 70s.

As the stationary boundary in southern Georgia lifts northward, the rain will not be as heavy when storms develop Sunday afternoon. This trend continues into early next week as we can expect fewer showers.