Happy Sunday!

Another damp afternoon/evening continues as scattered showers move inland. Off and on rain chances will stick with us through the evening so keep that umbrella handy.

Winds will be breezy out of the NE 10-15 mph gusts 20+ mph possible.

We will see a few showers Monday with highs in the 80s, before our weather pattern shifts.

Even drier weather is expected for most of next week, with just a few coastal showers and highs climbing into the upper 80s low 90s.