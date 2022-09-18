Fiona strengthens to hurricane as Puerto Rico hit with power outages, catastropic flooding

Projected path of Hurricane Fiona as of Sunday at 11 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Fiona strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning as it continued to pour heavy rains over portions of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Mudslides and “catastrophic” flooding are expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. At least 12 to 16 inches of rain is expected in Puerto Rico with a local maximum of 25 inches expected, particularly across eastern and southern part of the island.

CNN reported that “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona.”

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi confirmed the outage in a tweet, noting the entire electric system was out of service and officials have activated the proper protocols to work to restore power.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts.

NHC said Fiona is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph and a northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico Sunday morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening. Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles and hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center. A weather station at Ponce-Isla de Gata Puerto Rico recently reported a sustained wind of 69 mph and a gust to 103 mph.