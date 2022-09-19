Showers ending, more dry air on the way

Scattered showers are fading away across the area, and they will continue to do so as the evening progresses. Temperatures will continue to slowly fall into the 70s.

A coastal shower will again be possible overnight, but the majority of the area will stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Even more dry air is on the way for Tuesday. A few scattered showers are expected, with the best chance for activity south of Jacksonville. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

It gets even drier midweek as moisture is pushed into Central Florida. Expect just a stray coastal shower Wednesday and Thursday, with warm highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances do return for late week as moisture moves back in. Expect scattered showers on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Right now, just a few showers will be possible both weekend days with highs in the upper 80s.