Fantastic Finally Friday

Sunny skies return to kick off your weekend! Patchy to dense fog early then becoming sunny and breezy. Near seasonal afternoon highs followed by cool temperatures tonight.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cool and clear overnight.
Saturday: Warm and sunny. Patchy fog inland under clear skies with wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight.
Looking ahead: A cold front moves in early next week bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures.
Hazards: Flooding will continue along the River basin at times of high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories through early Saturday.
7am 60
8am 63
9am 67
10am 72
11am 76
12pm 80
3pm 83
5pm 80
8pm 70
10pm 67
11pm 66
Sunrise: 7:28 am
Sunset: 6:57 pm