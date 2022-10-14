Fantastic Finally Friday

Sunny skies return to kick off your weekend! Patchy to dense fog early then becoming sunny and breezy. Near seasonal afternoon highs followed by cool temperatures tonight.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cool and clear overnight.

Saturday: Warm and sunny. Patchy fog inland under clear skies with wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: A cold front moves in early next week bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures.

Hazards: Flooding will continue along the River basin at times of high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories through early Saturday.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 67

10am 72

11am 76

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 70

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:57 pm