Record-setting lows across the area

Temps have fallen quickly across the area this evening, and we are on track for record to near-record lows across the area.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas west of I-95 overnight, where areas of frost are likely. The highest chance for frost in Jacksonville will be in western Duval Co., with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be the beginning of warmer weather. Expect a heavy dose of sunshine and dry conditions, with highs back in the low 70s.

The warmup continues to close out the work week Friday. Mostly sunny skies will continue, with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend still looks great with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances now look minimal for the Jags game Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Slight rain chances return heading into next week as more moisture works back into the region.