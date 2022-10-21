Fantastic Finally Friday, the Weekend Looks Good Too

Clear skies and chilly temperatures start your Friday. Becoming sunny with a cool onshore breeze with highs shy of our seasonal averages. Clear and cool tonight with patchy fog inland.

Friday: Patchy frost under clear skies with morning lows in the 30s to 40 SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Clear skies, calm conditions with patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: Patchy fog under clear skies with wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s areawide. Sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s from the sandy shores to I-75. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog developing early Sunday:

Football and Air Show: Breezy conditions this weekend. For those boating to the Air Show: Choppy to a moderate chop expected on the River an north wind increases. Football: Watch the pop-tents with breezy weather continuing on Sunday. Lots of sun both days, don’t forget the sunscreen.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with showers next week...

7am 40

8am 42

9am 51

10am 60

11am 66

12pm 70

3pm 74

5pm 72

8pm 63

10pm 59

11pm 57

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 6:49 pm