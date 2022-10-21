Fantastic Finally Friday, the Weekend Looks Good Too

Clear skies and chilly temperatures start your Friday. Becoming sunny with a cool onshore breeze with highs shy of our seasonal averages. Clear and cool tonight with patchy fog inland.
Friday: Patchy frost under clear skies with morning lows in the 30s to 40 SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Clear skies, calm conditions with patchy fog overnight.
Saturday: Patchy fog under clear skies with wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s areawide. Sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s from the sandy shores to I-75. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog developing early Sunday:
Football and Air Show: Breezy conditions this weekend. For those boating to the Air Show: Choppy to a moderate chop expected on the River an north wind increases. Football: Watch the pop-tents with breezy weather continuing on Sunday. Lots of sun both days, don’t forget the sunscreen.
Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with showers next week...
7am 40
8am 42
9am 51
10am 60
11am 66
12pm 70
3pm 74
5pm 72
8pm 63
10pm 59
11pm 57
Sunrise: 7:33 am
Sunset: 6:49 pm