64º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Two areas of tropical interest near Bermuda

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Tropics, Hurricane
.

From the National Hurricane Center:

Central Subtropical Atlantic: Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a sharp trough of low pressure located less than 400 miles east of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for some tropical or subtropical development of this system over the next day or so while it moves generally westward, passing near Bermuda. Afterwards, the system is forecast to turn northward towards the cooler waters of the northwestern Atlantic, and further development is not anticipated by that time as upper-level winds increase.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent

Southwestern Atlantic: An upper-level trough currently located over the Bahamas is forecast to help induce the formation of a surface trough of low pressure to the north of Puerto Rico in a few days. Thereafter, environmental conditions could be conducive for some subtropical development of this system as it moves generally northward through the latter half of this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter