A return to seasonal temperatures, a stray shower possible

Seasonal temperatures return to the River City. A cool start with patchy fog mainly south of I-10. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with near seasonal afternoon highs.

Wednesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy with a brief shower possible south of I-10, 10-20 percent. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers possible south of I-10 mainly after 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday: Breezy and cool! Patchy fog, mainly south of I-10, through sunrise. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear with light to patchy fog possible.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures through the end of the week then a little warmer this weekend. Speaking of the weekend, we’re getting an extra hour. Don’t forget to set your clocks back.

7am 63

8am 64

9am 68

10am 73

11am 75

12pm 78

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 7:42 am

Sunset: 6:38 pm