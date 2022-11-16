Upside down weather for the hump of the week

Showers will fade before sunrise followed by patchy fog and cloudy skies. The cold front arrives early, meaning we will see warmer temperatures then cooling through mid morning before a slight climb with temperatures remaining below normal. Cloudy skies continue tonight.

Wednesday: Showers will fade around sunrise then cloudy and cooler. A cool afternoon under cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s for SE GA, upper 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler. Patchy fog under cloudy skies with morning lows in the 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s through the weekend.

7am 67

8am 64

9am 63

10am 64

11am 65

12pm 67

3pm 69

5pm 67

8pm 60

10pm 57

11pm 56

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm