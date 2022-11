Sunday evening temperatures will begin to drop into the low 50s.

Rain will move out of our area into the evening but the cooler temperatures will remain.

As you start the work week, it will be cloudy and begin in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak into the mid 60s.

Monday there is a chance for rain along the coast and offshore in the early morning hours.

By the afternoon a majority of the rain will be south of us closer to Central Florida.