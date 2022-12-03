Warmth and rain chances for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Good morning! We are waking up to some fog across the area, but the headline will be the sunshine and warmth later today. A stray sprinkle will be possible, with highs pushing into the upper 70s.

A cold front will arrive tonight which could bring a few showers to the area. The best chance for activity will be in SE Georgia, with lows in the upper 50s.

Rain chances increase further Sunday as a the front meanders across the region. Scattered activity is expected, with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

A few showers will be possible to start next week. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s.

Drier weather weather returns for the middle of next week, with plenty of warmth. Highs by next Wednesday will climb into the low 80s.