Sunday ends with pleasant weather and chance for fog

Sunday evening brings more pleasant weather. It will be partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain.

Sunday temperatures end in the low 60s.

Be aware of fog overnight for SE Georgia and NE Florida, beginning around midnight and ending just after sunrise.

Monday morning temperatures start out in the upper 50s to low 60s and partly cloudy.

Monday afternoon warms up to the upper 70s and could come close to 80 degrees, while it becomes mostly cloudy into the evening.

The overall work week looks great with some sunshine and temperatures peaking in the mid 70s daily.

Rip current remains moderate.