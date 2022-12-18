Cold Sunday with a pre-winter freeze

Sunday brings cool and sunny skies. Temps will be limited to a narrow range in the 50s as cold air flows south and this will result in a colder night.

Freezes are possible over inland north Florida west of Duval. Freezes are likely west of I-95 in Nassau, Camden, and Glenn counties.

The coldest overnight lows ranging 28-30 degrees will be over southeast Georgia and west of Highway 301.

Downtown Jax will drop into the mid 30s.

It will be milder along the coast as easterly winds keep readings in the 40s.

Lows Monday morning

.

Monday will be warmer with partly sunny skies in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be damp and chilly with periods of light rain throughout the day.

The coldest air of the season arrives Friday with morning freezes on Christmas Eve and Sunday.