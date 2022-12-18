Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning

Colder temperatures near freezing and below

Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day.

Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday.

A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for the following counties:

Georgia: Camden, Glynn, Charlton, Brantley, Ware and Wayne

Florida: Nassau, Baker, Columbia, Gilchrist and Hamilton

All other counties impacted by the freeze warning will be between I-75 and west of I-95 and along I-10.