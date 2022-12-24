PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning

What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind.

If you’d like to share your icy photos with us, just go to the Weather channel under News4JAX.com/SnapJax.

Our photojournalist Mark Clanton captured some amazing icicles in Ortega.

What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)

What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)

What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)

And in Yulee, a friend of photojournalist Foad Zabaneh shared some gorgeous photos of trees and a bush dripping with icicles:

A viewer shared photos from Yulee of icicles on Christmas Eve morning. (WJXT)

A viewer shared photos from Yulee of icicles on Christmas Eve morning. (WJXT)

A viewer shared photos from Yulee of icicles on Christmas Eve morning. (WJXT)

Some of our viewers have already taken to SnapJAX, dropping their Christmas Eve icicle photos in the Weather channel.

We even had some from Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach! Now, you know it’s cold when the beaches get frosty!

