PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind.
If you’d like to share your icy photos with us, just go to the Weather channel under News4JAX.com/SnapJax.
Our photojournalist Mark Clanton captured some amazing icicles in Ortega.
And in Yulee, a friend of photojournalist Foad Zabaneh shared some gorgeous photos of trees and a bush dripping with icicles:
Some of our viewers have already taken to SnapJAX, dropping their Christmas Eve icicle photos in the Weather channel.
We even had some from Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach! Now, you know it’s cold when the beaches get frosty!
Lisa
Ice 2022
maki_mouse
Springfield
lenslady@mac.com
St Simons Island Ice on the Vine photo jacquie law
kenny305
Fountain frozen at the Ramallah American Club Saturday 2pm. Brrrrrrrr!!!!
Danuta Petrow-Sek
ice on the plants
Becca
Merry Christmas ❄️🎅🏼🎄
Corey_B
Afternoon icicles
Keli m
Icey pictures
Tanya Buchanan
Elsa was at the Buchanan house last night
Mike
Elsa Flower
Southernwindslakecity
Winter Wonderland on Price Creek Rd
Womble
Ice on my balcony from Jacksonville Beach
Haley R
My family wanted a Christmas Wonderland
Travis Thompson
Fountain ⛲️ at Travis Thompsons home in St. George ga 31562!
Cox5
Icicles
JillB2022
Pepper says, “Let it Go, the cold doesn’t bother me anyway.”
Pins User
GHinton
Rosie & Gracie thought it snowed in Palatka!!!
Billy Harding
Fountain Froze! Where is the snow?❄️
choll26887
Baby it’s cold outside!!!
Gina123
Freezing in Mandarin! Might need a new pump!
Samantha Knowles
Icy Morning in Keystone Heights
Cox5
Christmas Eve in Callahan
Anthony Placzkowski
Christmas Eve in Florida
MathewsFamily10
We made “ice ice baby”
HM
It’s cold outside 😳
Corey_B
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…
AngieMullaly
homemade icicles