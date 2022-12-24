26º

LIVE

Weather

PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Weather, Photos, SnapJAX
What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind.

If you’d like to share your icy photos with us, just go to the Weather channel under News4JAX.com/SnapJax.

Our photojournalist Mark Clanton captured some amazing icicles in Ortega.

What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)
What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)
What residents woke up to in Ortega on Christmas Eve after a frosty start. (WJXT)

And in Yulee, a friend of photojournalist Foad Zabaneh shared some gorgeous photos of trees and a bush dripping with icicles:

A viewer shared photos from Yulee of icicles on Christmas Eve morning. (WJXT)
A viewer shared photos from Yulee of icicles on Christmas Eve morning. (WJXT)
A viewer shared photos from Yulee of icicles on Christmas Eve morning. (WJXT)

Some of our viewers have already taken to SnapJAX, dropping their Christmas Eve icicle photos in the Weather channel.

We even had some from Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach! Now, you know it’s cold when the beaches get frosty!

Lisa

Ice 2022

0 s
0
Jacksonville
maki_mouse

Springfield

0 s
0
Jacksonville
lenslady@mac.com

St Simons Island Ice on the Vine photo jacquie law

0 s
0
Jacksonville
kenny305

Fountain frozen at the Ramallah American Club Saturday 2pm. Brrrrrrrr!!!!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Danuta Petrow-Sek

ice on the plants

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Becca

Merry Christmas ❄️🎅🏼🎄

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Corey_B

Afternoon icicles

0 s
0
Palatka
Keli m

Icey pictures

0 s
0
St. Augustine
Tanya Buchanan

Elsa was at the Buchanan house last night

0 s
0
Mayo
Mike

Elsa Flower

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Southernwindslakecity

Winter Wonderland on Price Creek Rd

0 s
0
Lake City
Womble

Ice on my balcony from Jacksonville Beach

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Haley R

My family wanted a Christmas Wonderland

0 s
0
Brunswick
Travis Thompson

Fountain ⛲️ at Travis Thompsons home in St. George ga 31562!

0 s
0
Saint George
Cox5

Icicles

0 s
0
Callahan
JillB2022

Pepper says, “Let it Go, the cold doesn’t bother me anyway.”

0 s
0
Fernandina Beach
Pins User
0 s
2
Callahan
GHinton

Rosie & Gracie thought it snowed in Palatka!!!

0 s
0
Palatka
Billy Harding

Fountain Froze! Where is the snow?❄️

0 s
0
Atlantic Beach
choll26887

Baby it’s cold outside!!!

0 s
0
Callahan
Gina123

Freezing in Mandarin! Might need a new pump!

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Samantha Knowles

Icy Morning in Keystone Heights

0 s
0
Keystone Heights
Cox5

Christmas Eve in Callahan

0 s
0
Callahan
Anthony Placzkowski

Christmas Eve in Florida

0 s
0
Jacksonville
MathewsFamily10

We made “ice ice baby”

0 s
0
Jacksonville
HM

It’s cold outside 😳

0 s
0
Folkston
Corey_B

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

0 s
0
Palatka
AngieMullaly

homemade icicles

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email