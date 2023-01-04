Warm start with storms moving in

Good morning! We are fog free this morning with warm temps across the area. Mostly cloudy skies will continue this morning with rain and storms moving in during the PM hours.

Some storms may be strong later today, with the highest chance west of Jacksonville. Highs for today will soar into the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will linger into tonight, with clouds remaining. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Drier and cooler weather moves in for Thursday. A few early morning showers will be possible, but much of the day will be dry. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Even cooler conditions are likely for Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend still looks fantastic across the area. We’ll see plenty of sun Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Great conditions are expected for the Jags game Saturday night, with kickoff temps in the mid 50s.

Sunday will also feature nice weather, with partly cloudy and comfortable temps. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the low 70s.

Rain chances look to return to start next week.